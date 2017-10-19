Lakewood’s Choice: DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice

Opioid Addiction. Opioid Crisis. Opioid Epidemic. Whatever you want to call it, there is a problem. In the U.S. alone 60,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, many could have been prevented. Here in Lakewood, 44% of adults surveyed said prescription drug misuse is a serious problem, compared to 29% statewide. You can do something about this.

Here’s How:

Come safely dispose of your meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 28th from 10am-2pm

Locations:

Springbrook Park

Tillicum Library

Lakewood Police Station (year round)

Walgreens in Lakewood (year round)

In partnership with Lakewood Police: Come & Drop off your unused or expired meds & make a difference!

learn more at: DEA Drug Take Back Day

Re-Published with permission. See original post at the Lakewood’s Choice website.