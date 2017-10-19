Lakewood’s Choice: DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice
Opioid Addiction. Opioid Crisis. Opioid Epidemic. Whatever you want to call it, there is a problem. In the U.S. alone 60,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, many could have been prevented. Here in Lakewood, 44% of adults surveyed said prescription drug misuse is a serious problem, compared to 29% statewide. You can do something about this.
Here’s How:
Come safely dispose of your meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 28th from 10am-2pm
Locations:
- Springbrook Park
- Tillicum Library
- Lakewood Police Station (year round)
- Walgreens in Lakewood (year round)
In partnership with Lakewood Police: Come & Drop off your unused or expired meds & make a difference!
learn more at: DEA Drug Take Back Day
Re-Published with permission. See original post at the Lakewood’s Choice website.