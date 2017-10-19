The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood’s Choice: DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28

By Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

Submitted by James Leet, Lakewood’s Choice

Opioid Addiction.  Opioid Crisis. Opioid Epidemic. Whatever you want to call it, there is a problem. In the U.S. alone 60,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, many could have been prevented. Here in Lakewood, 44% of adults surveyed said prescription drug misuse is a serious problem, compared to 29% statewide. You can do something about this.

Picture1.png

Here’s How:

Come safely dispose of your meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 28th from 10am-2pm

Locations:

  • Springbrook Park
  • Tillicum Library
  • Lakewood Police Station (year round)
  • Walgreens in Lakewood (year round)

In partnership with Lakewood Police: Come & Drop off your unused or expired meds & make a difference!

learn more at: DEA Drug Take Back Day

Re-Published with permission. See original post at the Lakewood’s Choice website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.