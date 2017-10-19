A Partners For Parks Thank You

Submitted by Partners For Parks

Thank you for joining us at our annual Partners For Parks Walkathon last Sunday at Fort Steilacoom Park. It was a beautiful Northwest autumn day filled with sunshine, blue skies, lots of walkers, delicious Kiwanian hot dogs, generous donations and plenty of smiles from many new partners who joined our already dedicated volunteers.

The newly renovated trail around Waughop Lake met with lots of positive comments. No more pot holes or uneven surface to make your walk perilous. You can enjoy the mountain and water vistas without having to look down for safe footing. Many asked what’s next.

Our next project is to assess renovating the H barn at Fort Steilacoom Park for community use. Partners for Parks is working with local architects and experts to gather the information necessary to develop a design, cost estimates and action plan. We are preparing a study and would like to gather community input regarding this exciting opportunity.

Please join Partners for Parks at a community meeting on Thursday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. in the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers. We look forward to hearing from you regarding this important community process.

If you want something a little more labor intensive, bring your work gloves on Saturday, October 28 from 9:00am to noon. Partners For Parks volunteers will be planting trees to replace those that were diseased and were removed last spring.

A HUGE THANKS for supporting our efforts and if you missed the chance to attend and contribute, visit our website (partnersforparks.net) and select the “Donate” button.