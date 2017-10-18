TCC, THA Expand Housing Assistance Program for Homeless Students

Tacoma Community College (TCC) and the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) are expanding their College Housing Assistance Program and streamlining the application process. Changes include:

The application has been shortened from 20 pages to 5.

Students no longer need to be full time. The program is open to anyone who is currently enrolled in credit classes at TCC.

Currently homeless students can apply at any time. TCC will continue to offer quarterly application periods for students at risk of homelessness.

About the College Housing Assistance Program

TCC offers the College Housing Assistance Program in partnership with the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA). The College Housing Assistance Program offers housing vouchers that reduce out-of-pocket rent costs for homeless or almost homeless students currently enrolled at TCC.

TCC and THA have been partnering on the College Housing Assistance Program for three years, and the program has proved outstandingly successful at keeping students enrolled in college and allowing them to finish their programs. Data from 2016 shows that students in the College Housing Assistance Program are more likely to persist (stay enrolled from quarter to quarter), are more likely to complete their programs, and have higher grade point averages than students in comparable circumstances not enrolled in the program.

How to Apply as a Homeless Student

A student is considered “homeless” student if he or she:

Lives in an emergency shelter or transitional housing, or

Is a client of a program serving the homeless

To apply, print out the application or pick one up from the Advising and Counseling front counter in Building 7. Complete the application and turn in at the Advising and Counseling Center front counter in Building 7 during regular college hours.

How to Apply as a Student at Risk of Homelessness

A student is considered an “almost homeless” student if he or she:

Is unable to meet basic housing expenses and is at risk of losing housing

Is residing in a hotel as a result of loss of permanent housing

Has lost permanent housing and is living temporarily with a friend or family member

Has been served with an eviction notice which will result in loss of housing

Has a pending unlawful detainer that will result in loss of housing

Has a recent history of housing instability

Is a victim of domestic violence

Is facing discharge from a public institution, such as a hospital or prison

Application dates for students considered “almost homeless” are:

Oct. 27, 30, and 31, 2017

Jan. 19, 22, and 23, 2018

April 20, 23, and 24, 2018

Applications will be accepted 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Building 7 Career Center.

Questions about the College Housing Assistance Program? Contact TCC’s Dean of Counseling & Advising, Shema Hanebutte.