TCC, THA Expand Housing Assistance Program for Homeless Students

Tacoma Community College (TCC) and the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) are expanding their College Housing Assistance Program and streamlining the application process. Changes include:
- The application has been shortened from 20 pages to 5.
- Students no longer need to be full time. The program is open to anyone who is currently enrolled in credit classes at TCC.
- Currently homeless students can apply at any time. TCC will continue to offer quarterly application periods for students at risk of homelessness.
About the College Housing Assistance Program
TCC offers the College Housing Assistance Program in partnership with the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA). The College Housing Assistance Program offers housing vouchers that reduce out-of-pocket rent costs for homeless or almost homeless students currently enrolled at TCC.
TCC and THA have been partnering on the College Housing Assistance Program for three years, and the program has proved outstandingly successful at keeping students enrolled in college and allowing them to finish their programs. Data from 2016 shows that students in the College Housing Assistance Program are more likely to persist (stay enrolled from quarter to quarter), are more likely to complete their programs, and have higher grade point averages than students in comparable circumstances not enrolled in the program.
How to Apply as a Homeless Student
A student is considered “homeless” student if he or she:
- Lives in an emergency shelter or transitional housing, or
- Is a client of a program serving the homeless
To apply, print out the application or pick one up from the Advising and Counseling front counter in Building 7. Complete the application and turn in at the Advising and Counseling Center front counter in Building 7 during regular college hours.
How to Apply as a Student at Risk of Homelessness
A student is considered an “almost homeless” student if he or she:
- Is unable to meet basic housing expenses and is at risk of losing housing
- Is residing in a hotel as a result of loss of permanent housing
- Has lost permanent housing and is living temporarily with a friend or family member
- Has been served with an eviction notice which will result in loss of housing
- Has a pending unlawful detainer that will result in loss of housing
- Has a recent history of housing instability
- Is a victim of domestic violence
- Is facing discharge from a public institution, such as a hospital or prison
Application dates for students considered “almost homeless” are:
Oct. 27, 30, and 31, 2017
Jan. 19, 22, and 23, 2018
April 20, 23, and 24, 2018
Applications will be accepted 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Building 7 Career Center.
Questions about the College Housing Assistance Program? Contact TCC’s Dean of Counseling & Advising, Shema Hanebutte.
