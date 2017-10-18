Reduce flooding by keeping storm drains clear of leaves

Pierce County residents can help reduce roadway flooding by keeping storm drains free of leaves.

“Leaves are falling and the rainy season is back,” said Dennis Hanberg, Pierce County Planning and Public Works director. “Leaves can clog storm drains, resulting in roadway flooding when it rains. Residents are encouraged to regularly check storm drains near their properties to make sure they aren’t blocked by leaves.”

Pierce County residents can take the following actions to keep storm drains clear:

Put leaves and other yard debris in yard waste bins for pick up. Find transfer stations where you can drop off yard waste at www.piercecountywa.org/yardwaste.

If it can be done safely, remove leaves from storm drains with a rake.

For Pierce County roadways: If a blockage can’t be cleared, the roadway is flooding or a storm drain is on a busy road, call Pierce County Planning and Public Works at (253) 798-6000 or submit a Request for Action at www.piercecountywa.org/rfa.

Call (253) 798-6000 if flooding is occurring along a stream, river or pond in unincorporated Pierce County.

Residents in cities and towns should contact their local public works department to report flooding or storm drain problems.

Roadway flooding response

Significant rainstorms may cause roadside storm drains and ditches to overflow and flood the roadway. River flooding may also affect roads. As the rain saturates the ground, there is also an increased risk of downed trees and landslides.

Pierce County road crews clear drainage systems, downed trees and landslides when possible, close roads or lanes if they are not passable, and clean drainage systems proactively to reduce flooding.

Motorists should not drive through standing water, near downed trees or utility lines, or around road closure barricades.

For information about Pierce County’s response to winter weather, visit www.piercecountywa.org/winterwise.