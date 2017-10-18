Local Olympians host training camp at Lakewood Y

Submitted by Michelle LaRue

Olympians Travis Stevens and Marti Malloy are working with Olympic hopefuls from around the region every Sunday starting October 8 and running through Oct. 29 at the Lakewood Family YMCA.

Tacoma native Travis Stevens is an Olympic silver medalist and Renzo Gracie Black Belt. He is one of the top ranked judo athletes in the world today. Whidbey Island native Marti Malloy is an Olympic bronze medalist and 2014 Pan American Games gold medalist.

“I can’t wait to get back to my home state of Washington and start Project 2024. I trained at the Lakewood Family YMCA as a youth and now I have a chance to coach the next generation of Olympic hopefuls in the Pacific Northwest,” says Stevens.

The Training camp is a four-week regional program for aspiring judoka and local coaches. Participants learn from a professional and experienced coaching staff and develop weekly goals to focus on while training. Training will include proven drills and methods for successful development.

“I can’t wait to join Project 2024 in Washington,” says Malloy. “Taking the experience that Travis and I have gained as career judo athletes and Olympic medalists and sharing it with Olympic hopefuls in our home state is a huge honor!”