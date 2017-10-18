Link & Drink set for Oct. 19

Tacoma, Wash. – It is time again to drink beer and learn about the transportation changes coming to Tacoma. At Link & Drink 2017, attendees will learn about the Sound Transit Tacoma Link Extension that will connect into the Stadium District and Hilltop Neighborhoods in the next few years. The event is Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and kicks off at the Harmon Brewery & Restaurant.

The event is sponsored by HDR and Cascade Regional Blood Services. Like last year we will be giving away pint glasses, celebrating transportation in downtown, and supporting local businesses including:

Staff and volunteers will be on the Tacoma Link between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and stationed at the sponsoring breweries to answer questions about projects and raise awareness about transit options in Tacoma. Attendees can visit breweries at their own pace.

Experts from local Sound Transit and Pierce Transit projects will be located at Pacific Brewing Company and The Harmon. Our friends at The Copper Door and Rhein Haus are participating this year, and it is easy to get up the hill by foot, bike, bus, or UBER. We’ll be passing out ORCA cards and UBER credits.

The event is free and people can register online to receive a complimentary UBER ride to and from the event.