Dance Theatre Northwest at Tacoma Dome Oct. 21

Dance Theatre Northwest will perform at the Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome on October 21st from 12-3:00 p.m. Classical Ballet and Musical Theatre style favorites along with holiday songs and dance will be presented.

The performance includes excerpts from Don Quixote, Paquita, Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker as well as from 42nd Street and other Broadway shows. Featured artists include dancers: Neil Alexander, Kathryn Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Solana Sartain, and Emma Young, and vocalist: Tiger Paulson.

In addition to the performances on Saturday, Dance Theatre Northwest will be at booths 1553B, 1554, and 1555A. from Thursday, October 19 through Sunday October 22. Visit our website@DTNW.org for information about other special events, performances of “The Nutcracker,” community outreach programs, dance classes, and more.

The Tacoma Dome is located at 2727 E D St, Tacoma, WA 98418, and the performance is handicapped accessible and free with show admission.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization, committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists.