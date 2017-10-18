Buffalo Soldiers Museum to Present “Heroes and Legends” Veterans Program, Nov 10

In honor of the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I, the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is offering a special program on America’s

World War I “Heroes and Legends”. Program will feature heros like Eugene Bullard America’s first black combat pilot and “Harlem Hellfighter” Sergeant Henry Johnson winner of the French Crois de querre while serving with the famous, “Black Rattlers of the 369th Infantry”.

Honored guest at the program will be Lourdes Alvarado-Ramos, Washington State Director of Veterans Affairs.

Also participating in the program is Amanda Schramm of the National Park Service. Schramm will be making a presentation on the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers as the Nation’s first “Park Rangers”.

This special program will be held on Friday, November 10th at the Tacoma AMVETS Post 1 located at 5717 South Tyler and is free to the public. Program starts at 6:00 pm and will be followed by a social with light refreshments at 8:00 pm.

For more information call 253-272-4257.

Don’t miss out on this historic program honoring the brave exploits of our famous Buffalo Soldiers!