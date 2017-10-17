Unemployment insurance claims centers phones open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

With an increasing number of customers contacting the unemployment claims center via electronic means, agents are changing the way they work to meet customer needs.

Starting Oct. 16, claim center agents will be available to answer questions over the phones from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They will also take applications for unemployment benefits and other requests by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Previously, some customers were also only able to apply for benefits over the phone two days a week depending on their social security number.

Applying for benefits later in the week does not delay benefit payments.

Customers with access to a computer may apply for benefits, ask questions and more at esd.wa.gov 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People can do all of the following through esd.wa.gov on mobile devices as well as computers.

Ask questions.

Restart claims 24 hours most days (beginning Sunday at 12:01 a.m. through Friday at 3 p.m., except holidays and Saturdays).

Submit weekly claims 24 hours a day, starting Sunday at 12:01 a.m. through Friday (or the last business day of the week). Customers should submit by 4 p.m. in order for the claim to be processed that evening. (Customers must have submitted a weekly claim, restarted an existing claim or applied for benefits the week before.)

Get benefit payment information (such as payment balance or when their check was processed) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Submit address changes 24 hours a day. However, we recommend they submit changes starting Sunday at 12:01 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday to ensure that their next check goes to the right address. Please note: The post office does not forward unemployment insurance mail, including checks.

Get income tax/1099 information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from mid-January through April 30.

Get overpayment information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Update or request direct deposit 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. ESD employees cannot help claimants with direct deposit tasks.

Claimants can request standby or update their union information.

ESD also offers self-service over the phone so customers may: