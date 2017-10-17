This Little Piggy Now Has a Home

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap

After ten days of rooting up flower beds and lawns around Crestwood Dr., the little black piggy was enticed by Alpo dog food to enter a baited trap that would not harm it. Maren Dunlap noticed the little pig hanging around the cage Tuesday morning. Maren spooned out a trail of Alpo leading to the open end of the trap.

The little pig munched his way into the trap, stepped on the release plate that closes the open end of the trap, and the trap snapped shut. The trap was installed last Wednesday by Animal Control Officer Rebecca Sexton. Once inside the trap the little pig was less than pleased by his entrapment. Officer Sexton was called to let her know the Crestwood Dr. critter was residing in the trap.

Officer Sexton had made arrangements to have the little pig taken to an animal shelter. Mike Mesa from Predators of the Heart Rescue removed the pig from the trap and placed him in an animal transport cage. The loud, high pitched squeal emitted by that little fellow was surprising. Mike informed us the pig would be taken to the Anecortes Exotic Animal Shelter.

Officer Sexton reported the little pig was purchased for $10 at the Enumclaw Sales Pavilion back in late September by a fellow named Phil. Apparently when one pays cash for an animal only a first name is needed to complete the sale. Other than chickens, it is not legal to have farm animals in Lakewood. Not sure Phil knew it wasn’t legal to have the pig, but he obviously didn’t know how to keep it penned in his yard. So this story has a happy ending. The pig has a new home and my lawn and flower beds are not being rearranged.