Steilacoom Scarecrow Contest winners

Submitted by Steilacoom Garden Club

The Steilacoom Garden Club sponsors their annual scarecrow contest during the month of October, encouraging residents to use their imagination in putting together scarecrow displays.

This year’s winner in the residential category is Kristin Haskins (1002 Rowell St.) for her “Four & Twenty Blackbirds” display. Our business/organization winner is Quality Dentistry (1710 Lafayette St) for their “Margaret the Tooth Fairy” display.

Four & Twenty Blackbirds

Margaret the Tooth Fairy

  1. All the staff at Quality Dental created the tooth fairy scarecrow, so I feel it should be recognized as QUALITY DENTAL TOOTH FAIRY.

