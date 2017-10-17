Pierce County Library System offers help navigating Medicare

TACOMA – Turning age 65 soon? Want to know more about Medicare? Pierce County Library System, Sound Outreach and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) are offering free classes to answer questions about:

Medicare Parts A and B.

Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.

Part D prescription drug plans.

Medicare and individual’s employer insurance.

When to sign up for Medicare.

Come with questions and learn more. Call Sound Outreach at 253-596-0918 to RSVP. Walk-ins also welcome.

All classes are from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the following Pierce County Library System locations:

Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW, Lakewood

Saturday, Nov. 4, at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Pl. W. #100, University Place

Saturday, Nov. 18, at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian Ave. E., Puyallup

SHIBA, a free and unbiased service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, sponsors these events.