Pierce County Library System offers help navigating Medicare

TACOMA – Turning age 65 soon? Want to know more about Medicare? Pierce County Library System, Sound Outreach and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) are offering free classes to answer questions about:

  • Medicare Parts A and B.
  • Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.
  • Part D prescription drug plans.
  • Medicare and individual’s employer insurance.
  • When to sign up for Medicare.

Come with questions and learn more. Call Sound Outreach at 253-596-0918 to RSVP. Walk-ins also welcome.

All classes are from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the following Pierce County Library System locations:

SHIBA, a free and unbiased service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, sponsors these events.

