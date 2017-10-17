National award for Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Urban Libraries Council (ULC) recognized Pierce County Library System with an Innovative Initiatives Award citing the Library System as an innovative leader in building communities. At ULC’s Annual Forum Oct. 11, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the national organization awarded Pierce County Library with honorable mention as a top-performing 21st century library for being a community leader and pioneer for positive change.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by a national organization and to be in the company of some of the best libraries throughout the nation,” said the Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “We are proud of the progressive and innovative work we are doing, and getting recognized as standing out among libraries across the country is a fabulous acknowledgement of our team.”

Pierce County Library’s innovation was the establishment of competencies which require all leaders in the organization to exhibit skills and behaviors such as building trustworthy relationships and communicating effectively to achieving results and facilitating change and innovation with staff and library services.

Pierce County Library expects its leaders to demonstrate these leadership competencies and that led to the Library establishing a leadership academy. The first-ever leadership academy further built leaders. These strong and effective leaders are providing improved service to the communities Pierce County Library serves.

With funding around the United States constrained, libraries are leveraging the public’s investment by finding innovative approaches to strengthen their communities. The selected libraries have proven themselves unfazed by the rough terrain and are providing their communities with essential resources through inventive programs.

“Now, more than ever, libraries must act as leaders in their community to provide resources that many have taken for granted,” said ULC President and CEO Susan Benton. “During times of economic and social difficulties, these libraries have stepped up to the challenge of inspiring change while helping their communities thrive.”

A panel of expert judges selected Pierce County Library from a pool of more than 250 submissions. ULC is the premier membership association of North America’s leading public library systems.

Visit www.piercecountylibrary.org for more information on Pierce County Library System.