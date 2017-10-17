Letter: A Good Business Lost

Submitted by Cindy Walston (daughter of a former Lakewood firefighter) & Sherrie Orlob
It is with a heavy heart that we watched the dismantling of our favorite store, K & M Furniture. K & M, located on Steilacoom Blvd. near Bur’s restaurant, sold gently used furniture. Last weekend the inventory was auctioned off because the City of Lakewood forced it to close.
We learned that 3 years after opening, the Fire Department came in to the store and required a fire suppression system be installed (for approx. $100,000), or Lakewood would shut them down. No small business could reasonably afford such an expense. A compromise measure was offered by the owner and summarily rejected. Fire safety is important. But why couldn’t a compromise be reached? Why did it take 3 years for this requirement to surface?
Now 12 folks are out of work, a building no one else wanted will sit empty again, and a once successful business will be gone.
K & M Furniture served an important niche in our community. A steady stream of repeat customers like us have lost the fun of shopping there and the relationship we had with the staff. Small businesses are vital to our economy. The City of Lakewood needs to balance its priorities.
Brynn Grimley, the City of Lakewood’s Communication Manager responded to a similar discussion on the Facebook Group Lakewood Life (Lakewood, WA). Grimley said, “For clarification, what happend with K&M Furniture is they applied for a permit with the city, which was granted. However the permit did not allow for the expansion of the building’s use. If the city was told at the time of the permit application that the business was doing an expansion, city building officials would have told them the International Building Code requires fire sprinklers as part of the expansion. West Pierce Fire and Rescue inspected the property and found the expansion did not have the required fire sprinklers. They notified the city and the city was required to notify the property owner. The owner had two options: 1. install fire sprinklers as required by the International Building Code, or 2. return the building to its original configuration. This was a life safety issue that once brought to the city’s attention could not be ignored or swept to the side. The city is required to abide by the International Building Code and does not have the authority or ability to loosen these regulations.”
Comments
Dave Shaw says
So, once the rebuilding of Mosul, Iraq begins after all its destruction over the past many years by various military entities (including the US), those who enforce the International Building Code will be there “Johnny on the spot” to ensure that sprinkler systems will be installed in all parts of their homes and businesses?
I’m sure the Iraqis will feel much safer once the far-reaching arms of the IBC enforce those codes.
JohnA says
This is what happens when you have bureaucrats running a city without proper Council oversight: a plethora of regulations that to regulators are their “bread and butter”……….their reason for existence and salary……..at the expense of those regulated. I ran into this in 2002 after a major fire in my building which was the first to be rebuilt under the then new comprehensive development plan: several cases in point. If a building was more than 50% damaged it had to be torn down and rebuilt according to the new “code”. No one told the insurance companies they now had 100% liability for a 50% damage claim! The new building frontage had to cover 75% of the property facing the street. My lot had 300’ frontage but only 100’ depth so the new building was going to be 225’ long and only about 20’ deep! I would have had to go to a second story to get to the original 8000’+ of space which would have been eaten up by an elevator, walkways and was less valuable (rents) that ground floor space. Had I attempted to enlarge the building a cascade of expensive requirements (sprinklers, curbs, gutters and sidewalks) would have make it prohibitive. Lakewood wanted the building to be 10’ from the edge of busy South Tacoma Way with all parking behind the building with no consideration for security. They also required extensive sprinkled green belts which were expensive to maintain and ate up parking. When I questioned staff about all these new regulations and where they had been successfully implemented they said “In California!” My response to them was “Well maybe you should move to California!” As a result I rebuilt the building on the exact original footprint rather than expanding its capacity which limited my return on potential investment and limited Lakewood’s “return” in the form of real estate taxes. Who are the only ones who “won” in this past and current scenario? The regulators………….most of whom have never owned an income producing property they are tasked with regulating.