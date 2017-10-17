Letter: A Good Business Lost

Submitted by Cindy Walston (daughter of a former Lakewood firefighter) & Sherrie Orlob

It is with a heavy heart that we watched the dismantling of our favorite store, K & M Furniture. K & M, located on Steilacoom Blvd. near Bur’s restaurant, sold gently used furniture. Last weekend the inventory was auctioned off because the City of Lakewood forced it to close.

We learned that 3 years after opening, the Fire Department came in to the store and required a fire suppression system be installed (for approx. $100,000), or Lakewood would shut them down. No small business could reasonably afford such an expense. A compromise measure was offered by the owner and summarily rejected. Fire safety is important. But why couldn’t a compromise be reached? Why did it take 3 years for this requirement to surface?

Now 12 folks are out of work, a building no one else wanted will sit empty again, and a once successful business will be gone.

K & M Furniture served an important niche in our community. A steady stream of repeat customers like us have lost the fun of shopping there and the relationship we had with the staff. Small businesses are vital to our economy. The City of Lakewood needs to balance its priorities.

Brynn Grimley, the City of Lakewood’s Communication Manager responded to a similar discussion on the Facebook Group Lakewood Life (Lakewood, WA). Grimley said, “For clarification, what happend with K&M Furniture is they applied for a permit with the city, which was granted. However the permit did not allow for the expansion of the building’s use. If the city was told at the time of the permit application that the business was doing an expansion, city building officials would have told them the International Building Code requires fire sprinklers as part of the expansion. West Pierce Fire and Rescue inspected the property and found the expansion did not have the required fire sprinklers. They notified the city and the city was required to notify the property owner. The owner had two options: 1. install fire sprinklers as required by the International Building Code, or 2. return the building to its original configuration. This was a life safety issue that once brought to the city’s attention could not be ignored or swept to the side. The city is required to abide by the International Building Code and does not have the authority or ability to loosen these regulations.”