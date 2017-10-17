Dukesbay stages the visual art of writing – ‘Calligraphy’

Dukesbay Productions latest presentation is “Calligraphy,” written by Velina Hasu Houston.

Houston, the playwright-in-residence at The Pasadena Playhouse, has penned more than 30 plays exploring the U.S./Japan relationship through a bilateral, global view of identity.

Dukesbay presented the playwright’s Off-Broadway tender, insightful story of relationships “Tea” in 2014.

“Calligraphy,” directed by Maria Valenzuela, is the tale of two Japanese sisters, the elder living in Japan, the younger in Los Angeles. The two haven’t spoken since the younger sister married an American G.I. after U.S. occupation forces were to be sent home just after WWII.

When one of the estranged sisters begins to show signs of early dementia, their daughters scheme to bring their mothers together, before aging and failing health makes such a reunion impossible.

“Calligraphy” is a bittersweet, heartwarming story that weaves both humor and sadness as the aging mothers come to grips with their history, their present lives and what it means to be a family. It is a Japanese-style glance at mothers and daughters, aunts and cousins – a humorous tale of two cousins, who jokingly spar with one another and share their long-distance kinship via modern technology, proving that blood is thicker than even cyberspace.

The multi-racial talent cast features Eloisa Cardona, Charles Reccardo, Joy Misako St. Germain, Tomoko Saito and Amy Van Mechelen.

“Calligraphy” opens at Dukesbay Theater at 508 S. Sixth Ave., #10 (above The Grand Cinema) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 29 and plays at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees through November 12.

Dukesbay is an extremely intimate theatre, usually seating as few and 50 patrons. Reservations are advised. Tickets, which include coffee and an assortment of baked goods, are $15. For reservations go to dukesbaycalligraphy.brownpapertickets.com; for more information, call (253) 350-7680.