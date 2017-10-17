B&I open for business, revitalization coming

Value Investment Group Inc. announced that the B&I Public Marketplace has been inspected by Tacoma Power, Labor & Industries, West Pierce Fire and Rescue and the City of Lakewood Building Safety Division and was concluded to be safe for public entry.
Over the coming months Value Investment Group Inc. will address minor non-critical issues to bring B&I’s building compliance up to the City’s standards.
Value Investment Group Inc. has also hired Charles Shin as the Special Situations Manager to revitalize and restore the traditions of B&I; utilizing information technology and working closely with non-profit organizations.
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
Good job City of Lakewood. It looks like you worked well with the business owner and worked it out. Sounds like some common sense may have been added to the solution process.
I expect a good many businesses and jobs will be saved and building occupants will be safer too.
