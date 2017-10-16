The Suburban Times

TCC Volunteer Fair Oct. 18

Tacoma Community College students will be looking to match skills with the needs of local volunteer organizations at TCC’s annual (October 18 10 am-1 pm) Volunteer Fair in the Student Center (Building 11).

