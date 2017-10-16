Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of October 3, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #106254- #106260 in the amount of $226,854.94
- Approval of Claims Checks #106265 – #106333 in the amount of $155,829.55
- Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2825)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation – Pierce Transit
- Public Hearing
- Mid-biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
- 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinances #1571 & #1572)
- Action Items
- Mid-biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
- 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinance #1571 & #1572)
- New Items
- 2018 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 2821) (Resolution #1158) (*)
- Sewer Utility Rates (AB 2822) (Ordinance #1574)
- Water Utility Rates (AB 2823) (Ordinance #1576)
- Storm Water Utility Rates (AB 2824) (Ordinance #1575)
- 1st Street Project – Cultural Resource Survey (AB 2826) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
