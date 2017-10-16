The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of October 3, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #106254- #106260 in the amount of $226,854.94
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #106265 – #106333 in the amount of $155,829.55
    4. Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2825)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation – Pierce Transit
  6. Public Hearing
    1. Mid-biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
    2. 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinances #1571 & #1572)
  7. Action Items
    1. Mid-biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
    2. 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinance #1571 & #1572)
  8. New Items
    1. 2018 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 2821) (Resolution #1158) (*)
    2. Sewer Utility Rates (AB 2822) (Ordinance #1574)
    3. Water Utility Rates (AB 2823) (Ordinance #1576)
    4. Storm Water Utility Rates (AB 2824) (Ordinance #1575)
    5. 1st Street Project – Cultural Resource Survey (AB 2826) (*)
  9. Reports:
  10. Mayor
  11. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
  12. Council

