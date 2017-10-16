Shocked by that headline? Find out if it is real or just Fake News

The Suburban Times

Join neighbors in the latest from Pierce County Library System’s series called Pierce County Conversations and learn for yourself what fake news is and how to spot it. Pierce County Library along with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Washington, the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and others is hosting informative discussions to provide you with knowledge and information to communicate your ideas effectively and participate actively in democracy.

Pierce County Library System logoWhat Is Fake News? – Thurs., Oct. 19, 2-4 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library and Mon., Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library

Don’t let yourself be misinformed by fake news. Learn how to identify and evaluate news at this informative, hands-on workshop.

Pierce County Conversations is part of the Library System’s Strategic Plan to support programs and resources for communities. Visit conversations.pcls.us for the full list of free events.

