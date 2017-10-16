Educators invited to a Legislative Meet and Greet on October 19th

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott for Pierce County School Retirees Association

Join us at the Tacoma La Quinta Inn on Thursday, October 19th between 3:00 and 6:00 PM. Meet informally with your State Legislators and enjoy the company of your colleagues.

All retired and active educators in Pierce County are invited to meet with State Legislators to share concerns and gather information about pension and benefit related issues. Get to know your local representatives.

The Washington State School Retirees Association has provided support for this event. Drop by and introduce yourself to our new State President, Curt Horne, and our new Executive Director, Alan Burke. Meet the WSSRA staff who represent your interests in Olympia.

All Legislators from Pierce County have been invited. A $5 Admission fee provides coffee or tea and cookies, fruit, cheese and crackers. No host wine bar is also available.

We invite you to join us and share your ideas!