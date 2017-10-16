Antique Typeface- Make a Good Impression

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

With the influx of computers and home printers, is the skill of arranging typeface and managing a printing press a lost art? Jessica Spring, Resident Artist in Art and Design at Pacific Lutheran University, would reply no to this query. Spring, who teaches “Art of the Book” classes, typography and graphic design at PLU, will give a 2 hour workshop to which the community is invited.

“Make a Good Impression,” will include hands-on experience with the antique printing presses. Saturday, October 21st 10:00 a.m. PLU’s Ingram Hall. Walk in registration begins at 9:45 a.m. – $15, cash or check.

PLU was recently gifted with the Thorniley Collection of Antique Type, which combined with the University’s Elliott Press, makes it the largest working museum of type and presses in the Pacific Northwest.

More details about this class, or Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) may be found on our website www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166.