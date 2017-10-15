WSDOT Traffic Advisory: Paving brings overnight lane and ramp closures on I-5 in Tacoma

[title Paving brings overnight lane and ramp closures on I-5 in Tacoma]

TACOMA – During overnight hours next week, contractor crews building a new northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge are shifting northbound I-5 traffic near L Street in preparation of opening the new bridge to ramp traffic. This work, plus additional paving and striping on two adjacent HOV projects, will bring overnight ramp and lane closures on I-5 in Tacoma.

All work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled. Signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

Ramp and lane closures:

Monday, Oct. 16

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 between L Street and the Puyallup River will be detoured to the Portland Avenue exit, 28th Street and back to northbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 between L Street and the Puyallup River will be detoured to the Portland Avenue exit, 28th Street and back to northbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange and back to northbound I-5.

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 19

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will be diverted through the c/d from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. This closure is weather dependent and will only occur if the c/d is open to traffic.

Friday, Oct. 20

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close around the clock from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road, exit #136A and #136B, will close around the clock from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.