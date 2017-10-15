Want to see a barn at Ft. Steilacoom Park renovated?

Partners for Parks is a collaboration of Lakewood service organizations, community groups, educational institutions and businesses that have come together for the purpose of assisting in the improvement of Lakewood area parks. Partners for Parks has successfully supported many local initiatives such as cleaning up park sites and building restrooms and picnic shelters. Most recently we have contributed to the Waughop Lake Trail project at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Our next project is to assess renovating the H barn at Fort Steilacoom Park for community use. Partners for Parks is working with local architects and experts to gather the information necessary to develop a design, cost estimates and action plan. We are preparing a study and would like to gather community input regarding this exciting opportunity.

Please join Partners for Parks at a community meeting on Thursday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. in the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers. We look forward to hearing from you regarding this important community process. For more information please email Dave Betz.