The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Annual Family Bingo Night at Meridian Habitat Park

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Do

Fall is in the air and that means the sounds of family fun will be heard from miles around Meridian Habitat Park as Pierce County Parks & Recreation host the Annual Family Bingo Night on Friday November 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in South Hill Puyallup.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Cost is $5/person 3 and under are free (includes a packet of six bingo sheets). Preregister by October 31st so you don’t miss out on the fun! Concessions will be onsite to fulfill your appetites. Bring your own highlighter or bingo daubers. There will be extra game cards and daubers available for purchase at the door just in case.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *