Annual Family Bingo Night at Meridian Habitat Park

Fall is in the air and that means the sounds of family fun will be heard from miles around Meridian Habitat Park as Pierce County Parks & Recreation host the Annual Family Bingo Night on Friday November 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in South Hill Puyallup.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Cost is $5/person 3 and under are free (includes a packet of six bingo sheets). Preregister by October 31st so you don’t miss out on the fun! Concessions will be onsite to fulfill your appetites. Bring your own highlighter or bingo daubers. There will be extra game cards and daubers available for purchase at the door just in case.