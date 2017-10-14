U.P. Candidate Forum On-Air and On-Line

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chapter of the League of Women Voters moderated a Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 11, which is now available for viewing on-air on University Place Television (UPTV), on-line from the City’s website at www.CityofUP.com, as well as on the Pierce County Television (PCTV) YouTube channel at youtu.be/Z1ThwG-A_2w.

UPTV air times are daily at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. UPTV is available within the City of University Place city limits on Click! Channel 12 and Comcast Channel 21.

University Place residents will have an opportunity to vote for four City Council positions this year: Betsy Tainer and Javier H. Figueroa are running for Position 1, Ken Campbell and Steve Worthington are vying for Position 3, Carl J. Mollnow and Ken J. Grassi are the candidates for Position 4, and Denise McCluskey is uncontested for Position 5. Also on the ballot for the City of University Place is Advisory Proposition No. 1 which asks voters whether the sale, possession and discharge of consumer fireworks should be prohibited within the City of University Place.

For more information about the Tacoma-Pierce County Chapter of the League of Women Voters, visit www.lwvwa.org/tacoma.

The date for the General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. In University Place, there is a ballot drop box open 24 hours a day, no stamp required, at West Pierce Fire & Rescue, 3631 Drexler Drive West. Ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. For more information about the upcoming election, visit www.piercecountywa.org/elections or call 253.798.7430.