Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Oct. 13

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 17, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – October 9, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – October 25, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Stormwater Action Monitoring – Saltar’s Point Beach:

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife in partnership with the Town will again place a “mussel” cage at Saltar’s Point Beach in November. The cage will remain there into February. The cage installation and retrieval will occur during low tides, which occur after dark in the fall and winter, and the cage would mostly be submerged (not visible) during daylight hours.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28th. Our designated location is the Town Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones throughout Town. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats (at Marietta St. /Rigney Rd and the east end of Birch St.) Additionally the crew continued street sweeping and blowing sidewalks; repaired street signs; removed a hazardous object (large log) from the boat launch; and performed other right-of-way and vehicle maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to and repaired an unplanned power outage on Oak Street on Wednesday. The outage was caused by faulty, direct buried wire. Additionally, they connected a permanent service on 4th Street; performed a contractor requested disconnection/reconnection on Chinook Lane; replaced the lights at Charlies’ park; worked with the contractors at the two developments; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the unplanned outage; inspected water and sewer main installations in the Tasanee Plat and Birch Street plat; assisted with repairs on the Jet/Vac; jetted sewer lines; continued preparing information for 2018 sewer projects; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew continued turning off sprinkler systems and water fountains throughout Town; took down the seasonal flags; removed vegetative material from the roof of the Community Center; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Parks Task Force – Community Work Party:

Thank you Tony Forsyth, Tom Kurtz, Bob Whitney, Diann Sheldon, Dick Muri, MaryLou Parnell, Mike Johnson, Dean and Carol Geidel, and Mike Kirkpatrick for the stellar job you did Thursday morning removing weeds and many invasive plants from the Saltars Point berm and the landscaped area above it.

Other:

Walk the “NEW” Waughop:

Partners for Parks is hosting the second annual “Walk the NEW Waughop” fundraiser at Fort Steilacoom Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be an incredibly fun afternoon of walking the newly paved lake trail and raising money for two community projects on the horizon for Partners for Parks. One is to help complete the 2.5 mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect Lakewood with University Place and Pierce County and the other long term project is to restore one of the historic barns at Fort Steilacoom Park. This will be a multi-year project with multiple stakeholders providing input on how best to renovate this historic building.

Get involved: Walk the lake Oct. 15, send a donation or get pledges from family and friends. The Clover Park Kiwanis will provide a hot dog meal for sale or to those who become members. We look forward to seeing you at this fun event! Find more information at partnersforparks.net.

Kiwanis Breakfast Fundraiser:

Topside Restaurant – October 14 – 8 AM to 10 AM. Please come and support your local Kiwanis Club

Explorations:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues with:

11/10 – Hollywood and the Homefront: Hollywood’s Contribution to the Homefront.

12/8 – The Ancient Fruitcake.

All programs are held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum -1801 Rainier Street – at 2 PM.