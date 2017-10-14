Seven vocal soloists join Symphony Tacoma for Bernstein celebration

Submitted by Symphony Tacoma

Composer, conductor, educator, pianist, cultural ambassador—Leonard Bernstein filled all these roles and more with aplomb. Igor Stravinsky admiringly termed him “a department store of music.”

Symphony Tacoma will feature this great American musician–who died in 1990 at age 72–when it opens its season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21 in the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The concert marks the first official observance of the international Bernstein Centennial in the Pacific Northwest. Music Director Sarah Ioannides will present music from “West Side Story,” the 1954 film “On the Waterfront” (which starred Marlon Brando); and the opera “Candide.”

Joining her will be the 70-person Symphony Tacoma Voices and a cast of seven vocal soloists: Tess Altiveros as Maria, Elizabeth Galafa as Anita and Francisca, Bianca Raiso as Rosalia, Dawn Padula as Consuela, John Marzano as Tony, John Arthur Greene as Riff, and Caisey Raiha as Bernardo.

The global celebration titled “Leonard Bernstein at 100” officially began on August 25, 2017 and continues for exactly one full year.

Leonard Bernstein grew up during a time when Western music was exploding with different sounds and styles. His first permanent conducting job was as Assistant Conductor of the New York Philharmonic in 1943. Soon after starting, he was called upon to substitute (on a scant several hours’ notice, with no rehearsal, and after a night out partying) for an ailing conductor Bruno Walter at Carnegie Hall. Broadcast nationally on radio, the concert caused an instant sensation and made Bernstein a celebrity almost overnight.

As Music Director of the New York Philharmonic from 1958 to 1969, he led more concerts with the orchestra than any previous conductor. His famed Young People’s Concerts were broadcast on national television for fourteen seasons, well beyond his tenure as Music Director. For an entire generation, Bernstein came to exemplify and symbolize a new, distinctly American classical maestro: young, handsome, charismatic, and socially conscious.

His fame as conductor tended to overshadow that of composer, but in works spanning chamber music, symphonies, opera, film and Broadway, Bernstein revealed himself as a gifted composer who gathered, absorbed and synthesized the sounds of his age. According to conductor John Mauceri, he projected a message “of understanding and hope employing both complex and simple forms and styles—yet always sounding like ‘Bernstein.’”

For tickets, starting at $19.50, call 800-291-7593 or 253-591-5894, or visit www.symphonytacoma.org