Report shows Lakewood rent increased last month

The Zumper Seattle Metro Report analyzed active listings in September across 19 metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington state one bedroom median was $1,211 last month.

Tacoma, Puyallup, University Place and Lakewood all placed in the bottom six.

Lakewood’s 1-bedroom rent was the fastest growing last month, up 5.1% in September 2017 compared to August 2017. However, rent in September 2017 was still down 11.7% compared to September 2016.

Zumper shows over 1 million rental listings each month. They receive these in real time from two sources: direct feeds we set up with the largest US landlords, and direct posts from smaller landlords and agents made through our marketing product Zumper Pro (www.zumper.com/pro). In terms of the price methodology, Zumper calculates the median (not mean) rent for all advertised listings in that city or neighborhood for that month. This is the median rent for vacant/advertised units. Zumper does not estimate the median rent of the occupied units. You can find a more in-depth explanation of Zumper’s methodology here: www.zumper.com/ blog/2017/08/our-methodology- empowering-the-renter-with- data/