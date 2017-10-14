Registration now open for Lakewood’s Youth Basketball League

Did you know that children who participate in team sports tend to make bigger strides in academic achievement because they learn the importance of time management and discipline? Team sports are also a great way for children to build social and teamwork skills, develop positive relationships with their peers and adults and build confidence.
Sign your child up today for Lakewood’s Youth Basketball League and lay the foundation for their future by teaching them the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle.
The registration deadline is Dec. 8, but register by Nov. 3 and receive a $10 discount.
Lakewood Youth Basketball
Leagues:
- K/1st Grade Coed
- 2nd/3rd Grade Boys
- 2nd/3rd Grade Girls
- 4th/5th Grade Boys
- 4th/5th Grade Girls
Cost:
- $55 if registered by Nov. 3
- $65 Nov. 4 to Dec. 8 (deadline)
Season:
Jan. 8 to March 330, 2018
Coaching:
Volunteer coaches needed, please contact Recreation Coordinator Cameron Fairfield (cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us; 253-983-7827) if interested.
How to Register:
Online: CLICK HERE!
In person: Front counter, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.
Email: Fill out the registration form and send it back to Cameron Fairfield: cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us
