Lakewood employees receive Guiding Principle Award

As part of its quarterly employee recognition, 14 City of Lakewood employees recently received the city’s Guiding Principle Award.

The award offers special recognition to those who consistently perform well in their regular job functions and demonstrate superior examples of any, or all, of the city’s guiding principles including:

Service

Teamwork

Integrity

Respect

Third quarter recipients of the award are:

Members of the Operations and Maintenance crew: Tom Cummins, Brad Ritterbush, Bob Toy, Jeff Cota, Justin Pierce-Powell, Stacy Hoekstra, Shelby King, Damien Sims and Adrian Powell

This team came together this summer to execute a pilot project aimed at addressing stretches of roadway throughout the city notorious for potholes. It was all hands on deck for four weeks while the city had the rental equipment. The team quickly learned the new protocols and patched nearly 10,000 square feet of roadway with 184 tons of asphalt.

Sgt. Jeff Carroll, Elizabeth Schied and Joe Kolp

This trio was largely responsible for coordinating retired Police Chief Bret Farrar’s memorial, held at First Baptist Church in Lakewood. That included coordinating arrangements with the church, sourcing food, programs, staff resource and other items needed for the service.

Sgt. Carroll helped coordinate with Farrar’s family on the final arrangements and acted as their driver/escort the day of the service.

Schied balanced her role as director of the Lakewood Senior Activity Center with planning the memorial service. She arrived hours before the ceremony to set up and stayed hours after to clean up.

Kolp served as Honor Guard commander for the ceremony and gathered Honor Guard members from other agencies to assist, as well as planned the honor portion of the ceremony, not an easy task.

Cameron Fairfield

Cameron was promoted to Recreation Coordinator within the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department in June – one of the busiest times of year for the department. One of his new duties was taking charge of the city’s Camp Create, a summer camp that runs from June to August and sees up to 60 kids a day. During the summer Cameron started and ended his days at the camp, all the while doing other duties of his new job and his former position that had yet to be filled. His hard work made Camp Create a wonderful experience for the kids and staff.

Christina James

Christina James, office assistant with Lakewood Police, sits on the city’s Wellness Committee as its secretary. She played a key role in the city’s receipt of a $2,250 grant from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s worksite wellness grant program this year and helped make sure all the grant requirements were met. She stepped up and wrote the grant application again this year for 2018 funds and agreed to lead planned wellness activities for the city until other resources are available, should the city receive the grant again.