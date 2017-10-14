Great Washington ShakeOut registrations break 1.1 million

With just shy of 1.2 million registered, more Washington residents have signed up for this year’s Great Washington ShakeOut than any year before. For the fourth year in a row, more than 1 million Washington residents have registered to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual Great Washington ShakeOut drill at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Many more will likely participate. People and organizations can sign up to participate at www.shakeout.org/washington. Registration isn’t required, but helps us tally up how many are participating.

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared October Disaster Preparedness Month and called on Washingtonians to participate in the Great Washington ShakeOut. If residents are busy on Oct. 19, they can find a time when it works best for them.

“I want our residents to be two weeks ready,” Inslee said. “As we’ve seen from the earthquake in Mexico and even the hurricanes in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico, having an emergency kit is essential for survival. We’re working to get our state more prepared, and we want to make sure residents are ready to do their part, too.”

Chris Reykdal, the state superintendent of public instruction, will join students in the White River School District in Buckley for their drill and will talk emergency preparedness with school leaders. More than 700,000 students, teachers and school staff have signed up for the annual ShakeOut event.

In addition, tsunami alert sirens will be tested on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m. using the real sound of the siren, not the Westminster Chimes that happen during the monthly tests. NOAA weather radios set to receive the required monthly test will also activate. The tests will happen across every coastal community in the state, except for Sandy Point in Whatcom County, which has opted out of the test. The state works with local jurisdictions to install the All Hazard Alert Broadcast sirens on the coast. Five new sirens are being installed this month in Seabrook, Ocean Shores, Bellingham, Port of Chinook and Raymond bringing the total number of coastal sirens to 69.

Question and Answer sessions with earthquake experts will be done using Facebook Live and Washington Emergency Management’s Nextdoor account next week in the days before ShakeOut. On Oct. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., earthquake preparedness experts from the Washington Emergency Management Division will join scientists with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network to gather online for a Reddit Ask Me Anything – an online Q&A. The public is invited to ask questions at www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/

We also encourage participants to take photos of themselves participating in the drill and post those photos to social media using the hashtag #ShakeOut or tag our Twitter account at @waShakeOut.