Letter: City of Lakewood Disregards Covenants

Submitted by Nancy Dilworth

To paraphrase two important mission statements for the City of Lakewood (City) and the City’s Community Development Department:

City’s Mission Statement: The City of Lakewood enhances the quality of life of our residents by providing essential services in a fiscally responsible manner, ensuring public safety, promoting economic development, and preserving our natural environment.

Community Development Mission Statement (Legacy Plan Update): Protect the open space needs of future generations through acquisition, development and environmental stewardship. Create safe access to open space through a connected system of urban, non-motorized trails.

I, as a homeowner in the Oakbrook neighborhood of Lakewood, further wish to ensure that the neighborhood is a healthy and vibrant community that continues to reflect the existing “single family fabric appeal” of the Oakbrook area, to ensure that property values are maintained, and to provide open space for all ages.

History of Zoning for the Ruby Parcel: An important issue that has not been properly addressed is the fact that in 2015, the parcel was rezoned to Single Family Zone Residential 3 (R3) with a maximum density of 4.8 dwelling units (du) per acre. The parcel had been zoned as Multi-family in 2001. In early 2014, development of the Ruby Parcel was proposed for multi-family dwelling units, for a total of 62 units and surface parking. The Oakbrook community, which is primarily single family, zoned as R3 with a maximum density of 4.8 du per acre, did not support the proposal. After considerable opposition and a lawsuit between The 4th Addition and Ruby 62 Holdings LLC, the developer (Ruby 62 Holdings LLC) allowed the building permit to lapse. In the interim, the Oakbrook community requested a rezone of said parcel. The City Staff recommended rezoning the parcel as single family Residential 3 (R3); with the highest density for any future development be limited to 4.8 dwelling units (du) per acre, based on the zoning ordinances in place at the time.

Legal Precedent and the City of Lakewood’s 2015 Rezone: I request that the City of Lakewood acknowledge and adhere to rezone in 2015 to SF-R3, with a maximum density of 4.8 du per acre. This is consistent with the 4th Addition Covenants, which were upheld in the 2015 court decision of Oakbrook 4th Addition Homeowners versus Ruby 62 Holdings. A motion by the Defendant(s), Ruby 62 Holdings LLC, for reconsideration was denied on April 14, 2015. A copy of the court filing is inserted below. The full document (2 pages) and The Washington State Court of Appeals letter are attached. A prior precedent was set by Viking case is Viking Properties vs. Holm, a 2005 Washington State Supreme Court en banc ruling.

I am opposed to a PPD within the community as it does not reflect the City’s 2015 rezone to SF R3, which set a maximum density of 4.8 du per acre. The overlay Ordinance for a PDD in 2016 was not broadly community to affected homeowners in the community. The level of concern expressed by the community to retain SF R3, with a maximum density of 4.8 du per acre was not respected when the City chose to pass the PDD Ordinance allowing for greater density. The majority, if not all, of the community had been unaware of the recent PDD ordinance. To the best of my knowledge, there was no public notice posted on the property. Until the proposal of the current PDD, which was posted on the property, the Oakbrook community had understood that the maximum density allowed was 4.8 du per acre. Publishing a notice in The Tacoma Tribune, as well as public hearings that are not well communicated to impacted homeowners may be the minimum that is legally required, but it by no means acknowledges the prior and current concerns that have been publicly expressed and documented by the City of Lakewood.

Per the Regular Meeting of the PLANNING ADVISORY BOARD (PAB) Agenda September 3rd, 2014, the following states the Staff’s recommendations.

From page 4 of the PAB Agenda:

CPA-2014-01 – MAP AMENDMENT

Proponent: City of Lakewood Planning Advisory Board (Resolution of Intent)

Assessor’s Tax Parcel No. Property Owner Site Address

6430403850 Ruby 62 Holdings, LLC 7701 Ruby Drive SW

Size of site: 2.83 acres

Current comprehensive plan land-use designation: Multifamily

Proposed comprehensive plan land-use designation: Single Family

Current zoning district: MF1 (22 dwelling units per acre)

Proposed zoning district: R3 (4.8 dwelling units per acre)

Existing use: Until recently, the property was used for private open space purposes. The

property contained a pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse.

From page 6 of the PAB Agenda:

“Staff Recommendation: APPROVAL of CPA-2014-01 to:

1. Amend the comprehensive plan land-use map to designate the designated portions of the subject property Single Family; and

2. Amend the zoning map to zone the designated portions of the subject property Residential 3 (R3).”

The recommendation to rezone to Residential 3 (R3), at a maximum density of 4.8 du per acre, was approved and has been in place until the PDD ordinance was adopted in 2016.

Current PDD Proposal: Visual Impact Comments

The Ruby site is 2.83 acres. Before including open space requirements or considering the configuration of the lot (triangular), the maximum number of single family homes is 13.584 using 4.8 du per acre per the R3 Rezone in 2015. After required setbacks, open space, and the retention of healthy existing trees, the most viable number of dwelling units is 9 du. The Ruby PDD site is proposed for 16 du.

Under the current proposal, the same setback for each house creates the appearance of a continuous wall or barrier. There is no attempt to create visual relief that could be achieved by several changes to the proposed layout. By staggering the setback of the homes from the street creates visual interest and is in concert with the existing look and feel of the neighboring community.

The proximity of the buildings to each other allows little space for landscaping that would create visual relief to the site. With the exception of Lots 1-3, the distance between the rear of the buildings ranges from approximately 20 feet to 45 feet. The landscape plan provides no detail for the area between the buildings. The architectural rendering reflects the building design, but it is not representative of the space between the buildings, nor the rear/back side of the buildings.

To summarize, a reduction in the number of buildings from 16 du to ideally 9 du, which is consistent with R3 4.8 du per acre, staggering buildings via the setback from the street, and adding landscape at the rear of the building will significantly increase the visual appeal of the site, as well as ameliorate problems with storm water runoff.

The PDD for Ruby62 Holdings, LLC states 16 individual dwelling units. This density is directly opposed to the 2015 Rezone of the parcel, which approved R3 at a density of 4.8 du per acre. To repeat an earlier comment, I am opposed to a PPD within the community as it does not reflect the City’s 2015 rezone to SF R3, which set a maximum density of 4.8 dwelling units (du) per acre. The overlay Ordinance for a PDD in 2016 was not broadly community to affected homeowners in the community. The level of concern expressed by the community to retain SF R3, with a maximum density of 4.8 du per acre was not respected when the City chose to pass the PDD Ordinance allowing for greater density. The majority, if not all, of the community had been unaware of the recent PDD ordinance. To the best of my knowledge, there was no public notice posted on the property. Until the proposal of the current PDD, which was posted on the property, the Oakbrook community had understood that the maximum density allowed was 4.8 du per acre. Publishing a notice in The Tacoma Tribune, as well as public hearings that are not well communicated to impacted homeowners may be the minimum that is legally required, but it by no means acknowledges the prior and current concerns that have been publicly expressed and documented by the City of Lakewood.