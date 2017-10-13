How to make divorce less painful

Submitted by By Chris Kimball CFP MSFS ADP CMFC CLTC

Divorce is bad. Divorce is painful. God hates divorce. The greatest predictor of poverty is, you guessed it, divorce. Emotions are raw, either or both spouses are scared, and their world is being turned upside-down.

Is there anything that can reduce the stress?

The answer is “yes.”

A group of dedicated attorneys have chosen to offer a better pathway through divorce. It’s called “Collaborative” family law and instead of being adversarial, the attorneys work with all parties involved; equitably dividing assets, navigating the divorce process and developing appropriate parenting plans. Besides helping keep the blood-pressure under control, it can keep the couple out of court, which is not insignificant. In many cases collaborative divorce can also cost less than a protracted, anger-driven dissolution.

I am not an attorney (and I don’t play one on TV). I’m what is called a “Financial Neutral” and it’s my job to analyze the financial pieces of the puzzle and help each spouse understand investment accounts, IRAs, 401(k)s, pensions, Social Security benefits, and many other items of value. When working in a collaborative case, we all work together toward what is best for each spouse and their children. I’ve been involved with many cases and I’ve seen the benefits.

If you or someone you know is considering ending a marriage, take the time to consider collaborative divorce. Visit www.piercecollaborativelaw.com/.