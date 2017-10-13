How to Apply for College Housing Assistance Program

Tacoma Community College and the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) are expanding their College Housing Assistance Program and streamlining the application process. Changes include:

The application has been shortened from 20 pages to 5.

Students no longer need to be full time. The program is open to anyone who is currently enrolled in credit classes at TCC.

Currently homeless students can now apply at any time. TCC will continue to offer quarterly application periods for students at risk of homelessness.

How to Apply as a Homeless Student

You are considered “homeless” student if you:

Live in an emergency shelter or transitional housing, or

Are a client of a program serving the homeless

Print out the application or pick one up from the Advising and Counseling front counter in Building 7. Complete the application and turn it in any time at the Advising and Counseling Center front counter in Building 7.

How to Apply as an Almost-Homeless Student

You are considered “almost homeless” if:

You are unable to meet basic housing expenses and are at risk of losing your housing

You are residing in a hotel as a result of loss of permanent housing

You have lost permanent housing and are living temporarily with a friend or family member

You have been served with an eviction notice which will result in loss of housing

You have a pending unlawful detainer that will result in loss of housing

You have a recent history of housing instability

You are a victim of domestic violence

You are facing discharge from a public institution, such as a hospital or prison

Application dates for students considered “almost homeless” are:

Oct. 27, 30, and 31, 2017

Jan. 19, 22, and 23, 2018

April 20, 23, and 24, 2018

Turn in your application 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Building 7 Career Center.

About the College Housing Assistance Program

TCC offers the College Housing Assistance Program in partnership with the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA). The College Housing Assistance Program offers housing vouchers that reduce out-of-pocket rent costs for renters currently enrolled at TCC.

TCC and THA have been partnering on the College Housing Assistance Program for three years, and the program has proved outstandingly successful at helping students stay enrolled in college and allowing them to finish their programs. If you think you may be eligible, we encourage you to apply!

Questions? Contact Shema Hanebutte, Dean of Counseling and Advising.