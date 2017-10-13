Do you feel stuck at home? Need some friends? A break from your littles? Come join us!

Submitted by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church has restarted our MOPS program. We would LOVE for you to join us if you are a MOPS (Mother of Preschoolers). Really, it is for moms who are pregnant as well as those with munchkins through 5 years old. For those of you thinking “That’s not fair!”, we are also starting a MOMSnext, for moms with older kids, 5-18.

We have a craft, eat yummy food and time for great discussions. We even watch your kids for you while you enjoy being around other adults!

We meet the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at St. Mary’s, 10630 Gravelly Lake Blvd, SW in Lakewood. We meet from 9:30-11:30 am, but you can come late or leave early as we know that time slot often conflicts with school pick up and drop off.

We hope to hear from you and have you join us!

www.facebook.com/groups/stmarysMOPS/

www.mops.org/groups/stmarysmops