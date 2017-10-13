CPSD Classified Jobs Fair at Student Services Center Oct. 14

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District will hold a Classified Jobs Fair on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. The event gives participants a chance to learn about the many classified positions available in the district, including bus drivers, custodians, paraeducators and nurses.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 1—3 p.m.

Location: Clover Park School District Student Services Center

10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253-583-5095 or RSVP for the event at www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/Dept/HR.aspx.