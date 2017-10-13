6-pack Tacoma Museum Pass Now Redeemable for a Year

Submitted by Travel Tacoma

Glass, cars, kids, history, art and maritime heritage—Tacoma’s museums have something for everyone. And now there’s more incentive to visit: The recently expanded Tacoma Museum Pass covers a single admission to each of the six downtown museums, any time in one year, instead of just one week.

Tacoma Museum Pass holders save 25 percent off regular admission, with a starting price of only $42 for students, military and seniors. Plus, you could walk or take the free light rail between most of the museums—a true museum district.

Participating museums include:

Tacoma Art Museum: Admire a variety of paintings and sculptures while a whole new wing for American West art finishes construction.

Children’s Museum of Tacoma: Climb through the woods like a fairy, sail like a pirate or splash around some paint.

Museum of Glass: See glassblowing artists in action and take in all the glass pieces from Tacoma-native Dave Chihuly.

Washington State History Museum: Follow a model train around an entire room, visit wartime exhibits and let kids tinker in the History Lab.

LeMay-America’s Car Museum: Wander the retro car collection or test your driving skills at the Speed Zone.

Foss Waterway Seaport: Watch a boat restoration, learn about the historic passenger-only Mosquito Fleet or check out the art of scuba—without getting wet.

The Tacoma Museum Pass could make a terrific holiday gift for local residents or frequent visitors. For more information and to buy a museum pass, visit TravelTacoma.com or WashingtonHistory.org.