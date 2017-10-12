The Suburban Times

Weekend Fall Fun: Get out to the farms and festivals

Submitted by Travel Tacoma

Pumpkin prime time is here! Travel Tacoma + Pierce County suggests the following activities for fall fun this weekend:

Sling pumpkins, explore the corn maze and take a hay ride at Double R Farms near Puyallup.

  • Meeker Mansion cider squeeze, October 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Harvest Fest at select Metro Parks locations, October 13, 20, 27, evenings
  • Seasonal hard cider sampling at Cockrell Brewing, open Thursdays-Saturdays
  • Pumpkin sling shot, corn maze and more at Double R Farms, open weekdays 3-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Petting zoo, pony rides, fishing pond at Old McDebbie’s Farm, open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cockrell Brewing grows the fruit used in its hard ciders, served at The Roost tasting room at the farm.

