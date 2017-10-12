Weekend Fall Fun: Get out to the farms and festivals

Submitted by Travel Tacoma
Pumpkin prime time is here! Travel Tacoma + Pierce County suggests the following activities for fall fun this weekend:
- Meeker Mansion cider squeeze, October 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Harvest Fest at select Metro Parks locations, October 13, 20, 27, evenings
- Seasonal hard cider sampling at Cockrell Brewing, open Thursdays-Saturdays
- Pumpkin sling shot, corn maze and more at Double R Farms, open weekdays 3-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Petting zoo, pony rides, fishing pond at Old McDebbie’s Farm, open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
