Thank You: Work Party A Success

Thank you Tony Forsyth, Tom Kurtz, Bob Whitney, Diann Sheldon, Dick Muri, MaryLou Parnell, Mike Johnson, Dean and Carol Geidel, and Mike Kirkpatrick for the stellar job you did Thursday morning removing weeds and many invasive plants from the Saltars Point berm and the landscaped area above. It looks so much better.

I anticipate our next endeavor will be ivy removal. Stay tuned.

The Pierce County Trails Conference is an excellent event for anyone interested in what is going on in Pierce County with trails. Perhaps I’ll see you there.

