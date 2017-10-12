Partners for Parks’ 2nd Annual ‘Walk the NEW Waughop’ Fundraiser

Partners for Parks is hosting the Second Annual “Walk the NEW Waughop” Fundraiser at Fort Steilacoom Park. This family friendly event will take place on Sunday, October 15, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. It will be an incredibly fun afternoon of walking the lake trail and raising money for some very exciting projects that are on the horizon for Partners for Parks.

One of our projects is to help complete the 2.5 mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail. The completed nature trail will connect UP, City of Lakewood and Pierce County. The next long term project is to restore a barn at Fort Steilacoom Park. This will be a multi-year project with multiple stakeholders providing input on how best to renovate this historic building.

Join us! You can come walk with us, send a donation or get pledges from your family and friends. The Clover Park Kiwanis will be providing a hot dog meal for sale or to those who become members. We look forward to seeing you at this fun event!