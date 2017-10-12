Meet the Artist, Patrick Towle

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum staff invite you to meet and view the art work of DuPont artist Patrick Towle on Sunday, October 22, 11:00-2:00 at the DuPont Historical Museum open house.

A long time ago in another world, or Jerome Idaho, Patrick loved to draw and being colored blind he normally did pen and ink. For the past couple of decades, he let his drawings go by the way side, however, when his kids started developing an interest in art, it sparked his interest again. Patrick is now having fun drawing for himself and for others as he commissions out many of his pieces. The 3 different media Patrick uses primarily are charcoal on white paper, white charcoal on black paper and ball point pens.

Patrick’s work is on display at the DuPont Historical Museum through the end of October between the hours of 10:00 and 4:00 Tuesday through Friday and Sunday afternoons 1:00-4:00. The Museum is located at 207 Barksdale Ave. (Exit 119 from I-5 into historic village) Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Please call 253-459-4339 or email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com for more information.