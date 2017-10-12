JayRay Adds Doane to Leadership Team

Submitted by JayRay Staff

Bethany Doane is the newest shareholder and leadership team member of creative and strategic communications agency JayRay. Doane’s new status comes with a promotion to operations manager; she managed various support functions at the firm for almost five years.

Doane joins the leadership team that includes principals Kathleen Deakins, president, and Bridget Baeth and Kacie Leacy, senior advisors.

As operations manager, Doane oversees the agency’s accounting and human resources functions, technology support and day-to-day office operations. She has implemented processes that help the agency work more efficiently.

Doane joined JayRay in November 2012. Prior to that she was the finance billing manager at McGladrey, a national assurance, tax and consulting firm. She also held accounting roles with manufacturing companies.

Doane graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s degree in finance and a minor in marketing.