Gizmo is Pet of the Week

Meet Featured Pet Gizmo, a stunning tabby who is wild at heart. This playful and curious two-year-old boy is pining for a home with active owners who love fun as much as he does and who will enjoy entertaining him with lots of toys and perches throughout the house. You’ll be rewarded with his endearing, quirky personality.

Gizmo would do best in a home with older kids. Due to his FIV+ status he needs a home with no other cats where he can be indoor-only. Come meet staff favorite Gizmo today~#A520055. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.