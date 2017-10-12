Get Hired with expert job help at Pierce County Library

TACOMA – Get the training, skills and information you need to Get Hired. Pierce County Library, in collaboration with Metropolitan Development Council, Workforce Central and WorkSource, offers a series of classes and workshops to support residents in their career pursuits.

This fall’s free events include sessions on Microsoft and IC3 Digital Literacy certification, as well as help with communications, applications, resumes, interviewing and managing stress.

“Learning new skills is a constant in life and getting free, knowledgeable helpful help is important to thousands of people in our community,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “By partnering with local experts, participants can develop needed job skills and learn how to navigate this competitive job market.”

Additional resources are also available online at Pierce County Library’s job and business website. Job seekers can get resumes reviewed, practice interviews with expert job coaches, learn from training videos, take practice technology tests and access continuing education classes by visiting gethired.pcls.us.

Registration is required for most classes: piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Microsoft Certification Program Earn free Microsoft certification with the Library’s three-step program. Learn more and enroll at gethired.pcls.us.

Microsoft Certification Practice Get hands-on practice with Microsoft 2013, take a practice exam and get questions answered by knowledgeable staff in preparation for Microsoft certification.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-noon Administrative Center and Library

Monday, Nov. 6, 6-8 p.m. University Place Pierce County Library

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2-4 p.m. Administrative Center and Library

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. Gig Harbor Pierce County Library

IC3 Digital Literacy Certification Earn industry-recognized certification to be prepared for any environment that requires the use of computers, devices or the internet. Certification covers computer fundamentals, popular word processing, spreadsheets and presentation applications.

IC3 Orientation Get acquainted with the IC3 Digital Literacy certification. Receive access to free learning materials and online resources.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-noon Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

IC3 Practice Take a practice exam and have questions answered by knowledgeable staff in preparation for IC3 Digital Literacy Certification. All practice sessions are held at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-noon

Certification Exams Access free testing for those who have completed IC3 and/or Microsoft Certification Program. All exams are held at Pierce County Library’s Administrative Center and Library.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2-3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10-11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2-3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10-11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10-11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Learn more about free technology certification at techcert.pcls.us.

Job Club This casual and informative group meets every second and fourth Friday to share employment tips. Receive support in job searches and learn from other job seekers. Job Club meets at South Hill Pierce County Library.

Friday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22, 1-3 p.m.

Connect with Metropolitan Development Council Get connected with MDC programs and learn about eligibility for support for housing, healthcare, education and employment.

Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

Drop-In Help with WorkSource WorkSource employment experts help with specific questions about all things employment-related—resumes, LinkedIn, job coaching and interview prep.

Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. University Place Pierce County Library

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

WorkSource Workshops

Effective Applications and Resumes Get tips for creating effective applications, resumes and cover letters while learning how to navigate those sometimes sticky situations in the application process.

Friday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Orting Pierce County Library

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sumner Pierce County Library

Email: Professional Communication Learn about the best practices of professional communication, different email features and safety.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2-4 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

Get Hired Help Get job search support, tech help and resume writing assistance. Arrive by 3 p.m. to be guaranteed help by Library and WorkSource staff for tech and job-related questions.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2-4 p.m. Fife Pierce County Library

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2-4 p.m. Bonney Lake Pierce County Library

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2-4 p.m. Graham Pierce County Library

Interviewing Techniques Learn valuable interviewing tips and practice answers to frequently asked—and sometimes difficult—questions in a supportive, realistic environment.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 1-3:15 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

Job Hunting for Mature Workers Age can be an obstacle to getting a job. Address issues such as over-qualification or career changes.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

Job Search Strategies Learn a variety of job-search methods to increase chances to find the perfect job. Find out about strategies to locate job openings, such as networking, informational interviews and using the internet.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2-4:15 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

Job Seeker’s Guide to the Cloud Learn how cloud technologies such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox can assist in job searches.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2-4 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m. Sumner Pierce County Library

Job Seeker Services—Russian Designed for people whose primary languages are Russian, Romanian or Ukrainian. Learn the best ways to approach a job search.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

LinkedIn Help Session Learn how to expand a LinkedIn network, search for LinkedIn-advertised jobs and do company research. Attendees must have a current LinkedIn profile. Ask a librarian for help setting up an account.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fife Pierce County Library

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Graham Pierce County Library

Plan Your Job Search Learn techniques for finding work, creating a job-search plan and strategies for contacting employers. Other topics include planning career moves, using social media and maximizing chances to find work faster.

Friday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Key Center Pierce County Library

Prepare for Job Interviews Learn the benefits of pre-interview prep and how to respond to tough questions.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bonney Lake Pierce County Library

Resumes and Cover Letters Learn what resumes and cover letters convey to a potential employer. Explore different resume formats to best display skills, knowledge and abilities.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2-4:15 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library

Stress Management Interactive sessions address how stress impacts job seekers and how to manage it, including: defining stress and how it’s impacting lives, job seeker depression, anxiety, self-confidence in the job search, PTSD and self-care.