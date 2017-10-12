Aging network services on display at Making the Link expo

Most adults hope to always remain safe and independent at home. But when the need to care arises, Pierce County has a wealth of resources, services, programs, benefits and support to help older adults and individuals of all ages remain safe, independent and active whether at home or in a care facility.

Making the Link 2017, a resource and information expo will be held at the Metro Parks STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St. in Tacoma on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a free, drop-in event. Over 70 service providers from throughout Pierce County will share their information and be available to answer questions about ways people can maintain their safety and independence as well as access long term care services when the need arises.

Making the Link 2017 is a premiere opportunity for professionals, volunteers and family members to get to know what resources are available and how to make use of the wide range of local services, providers, and programs available throughout Pierce County. Services include in-home care, assisted and skilled nursing facilities, elder law, equipment providers, health care insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, caregiving, emergency assistance, social service agencies, transportation providers, funeral services and much more.

“A vibrant community needs to have a variety of health care options throughout the continuum of life,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “We have a strong variety of providers of services for older adults and individuals with disabilities. In the consumer-driven world of health care today, Making the Link provides an opportunity to get to know those resources long before a crisis develops.”

Making the Link 2017 is designed for health care providers and office staff, social service professionals, faith community staff and volunteers serving the needs of older adults and people of all ages with disabilities. Professionals may earn one free CEU by attending. In addition, the public is welcome to attend and benefit from this opportunity to visit a variety of providers in a casual, information-only environment.

Participants will receive an annual compendium of independent, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the area, copies of the 2017-2018 edition of Senior Media Service’s popular “Where To Turn” resource guide, and other valuable resource information. No registration is required to attend. Participants can enter to win gift baskets offered by many of the exhibitors at Making the Link 2017.

The event is sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center in collaboration with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. For more information about Making the Link 2017, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (253) 798-4600.