Who-hoo – it’s time for Zoo Boo

Tacoma, Wash. – Break out the costumes and pumpkins. It’s Zoo Boo time.

Parents, kids, animals and zoo staff all love Zoo Boo (Oct. 14-15), the annual fall-themed celebration at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Visitors can come in costume for $2 off general admission, and trick-or-treat for candy at fun activity stations around the zoo – think pumpkin bowling, mystery boxes and owl pellet dissection.

Candy handed out during Zoo Boo is screened to ensure that if it contains palm oil, that particular ingredient is sustainably produced. Palm oil produced through sustainable practices protects Asian rainforest habitat for species like Sumatran tigers and siamangs.

Five Sumatran tigers and two siamangs are among the many animals that have homes in the zoo’s Asian Forest Sanctuary habitat.

Zookeepers love getting creative at decorating their exhibit areas, vying for the famed staff trophy.

And Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium animals always appear eager to receive pumpkins as special enrichments to their diets. Throughout the weekend zoo staff will give tigers, elephants, primates and more a wealth of the orange gourds to chomp, stomp and roll around – or just crawl into.

Aquarium dive staff will practice underwater pumpkin carving, vultures and other spooky animals will make an appearance during Close Encounters at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater, and visitors can get up close with creepy-crawlies during the Bugs Alive! Program at the Discovery Hut.

Polar bears Boris and Blizzard won’t chow down on pumpkins, but they will receive special icy treats – just the thing on a cool fall day.

ACTIVITIES

Guess the Pumpkin Weight: Stop by and make a guess for the chance to win a fantastic prize.

Mystery Boxes: Some animals use their sense of touch to “see” their environment. Now it’s visitors’ turn to try.

All About Owls: Dissect an owl pellet and decipher whose hoot is “whooose”

Bump in the Night: Ever wondered “what was that animal sound?” Here’s a chance to find out.

Strike, You Win! Visitors can test their skills at pumpkin bowling

Spooky Spider Maze: Tilt and turn marbles while creating spooky spider craft

Weird and Wacky Smells: Savvy sniffers can demystify these weird and wacky smells.

ANIMAL ENRICHMENTS

11:30 a.m. Watch polar bears nibble on icy treats

12 p.m. See talented divers practice their underwater pumpkin carving skills in the North Pacific Aquarium

12 p.m. Watch a vulture soar at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater stage

12:30 p.m. Tigers will devour or play with pumpkin treats prepared just for them

12:45 p.m. Primates in the Asian Forest Sanctuary will enjoy pumpkin treats

1 p.m. Elephants will get pumpkin treats to smash and play with

1:30 p.m. Get up close with creepy and crawly bugs at our Bugs Alive! program at the Discovery Hut

2:30 p.m. See our talented divers practice their underwater pumpkin carving skills in the North Pacific Aquarium

ZOO BOO HOURS: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 14-15