The Lakewood City Council Oct. 14 retreat agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Council Retreat on Saturday, Oct. 14 (8:30 am) in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Lakewood Police Station, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, Washington. Access the agenda on the City’s website.
