The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Lakewood City Council Oct. 14 retreat agenda

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Do

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Council Retreat on Saturday, Oct. 14 (8:30 am) in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Lakewood Police Station, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, Washington. Access the agenda on the City’s website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *