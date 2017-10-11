Steilacoom Schools Awarded Second DoD Education Activity Grant

Steilacoom Historical School District is proud to announce the awarding of a 5-year, Department of Defense Education Activity $1.25 million dollar Military-Connected Student Academic and Support Programs (MCSAP) grant; one of two awarded in Washington State.

The MASTER Project, Mastering Math Achievement Standards through Technology & Educational Resources, will improve college and career readiness by increasing math competency for military connected students. The MASTER Project will focus on two strategies. Strategy one is professional development for teachers and parents on the use of technology tools and inquiry-based math to ensure students will learn to strategically problem-solve, deepen understanding, and evaluate their work. Funding will provide for an instructional technology coach to work with staff from kindergarten through grade 12.

Strategy two will increase learning opportunities for military connected students by providing greater access to online math curriculum and resources. The grant will allow for the district to provide a 1:1 student/device ratio to advance instructional and learning opportunities for all students.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.