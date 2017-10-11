Steilacoom Parks/Trails Work Party, Oct. 12

After a long dormant season over the summer, volunteers for Steilacoom parks and trails are back in action.

There will be a work party at Saltar’s Point Park from 9 – 11 AM, tomorrow, 12 Oct. We will be removing weeds from the upper area of the park along the sidewalk near the fish display, and also on the berm inside the park. Some leather gloves will be available. Please bring hand tools for weeding and removal of smaller blackberry vines.

We will have more opportunities to lend a hand to our hard-working Parks staff. Coming soon…ivy removal from Town trees.